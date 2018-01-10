Lebbell will not seek re-election

Roberts Creek Director Mark Lebbell has announced that he will not be seeking re-election for a second four-year term on the Sunshine Coast Regional District Board in the October 2018 local government elections.

Lebbell said in a statement to his constituents that the past three years have been rewarding, but he will not be able to continue providing full-time representation.

“With only a couple more years of kids living at home and with elderly parents off-Coast, the current time/availability/remuneration balance does not make it a personally sustainable role for my family and for me.”

Lebbell has recently been critical of SCRD Chair Bruce Milne, the Sechelt Mayor, over Milne’s verbal dismissal of the Chapman Lake water drawdown project.

Said Lebbell: “Clarifying my intentions now has the result of removing any question that my actions and votes on an issue might be politically (re-election) motivated, rather than doing what I feel is best for Roberts Creek and the Coast, which has always been the case.” Staff