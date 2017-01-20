Letter: ‘Amusing but sad’

(Re: “Anchovy Alert”, the Local, Jan.12)

I found your front-page photo and caption amusing, but sad. The large, bold type, Anchovy Alert, sounded a bit like a panic situation – Oh no. Anchovy Alert! You wonder what’s going on with the world, or rather the ocean, when everything from anchovies to whales are washing up dead on beaches.

I was puzzled by part of the caption: “…these fish were likely stunned by predators and then washed up before they could be eaten.” How were they stunned? What did these predators use? Tasers, baseball bats? I don’t really see how a big fish can stun a little fish. Looked like about three-dozen anchovies lined up on the log. That’s a whole lot of stunning going on. I’m pretty sure there were even more stunned anchovies floating around that were not found. Looks like the work of a gang of bigger fish. Marine turf warfare maybe?

And it’s pretty naïve of the big fish to think, okay, I’ll just stun this little guy now and I’ll come back later. By the time the big fish comes back some other fish will already have eaten it.

Cecilia Ohm-Eriksen,

Sechelt

(We are assured, by the SC Friends of Forage Fish, that this is what happens. A big fish, a seal or a dolphin will charge a school of anchovies, or herring, and use its body to slap those it can, stunning them. Obviously they don’t end up eating all the stunned fish, but apparently they get enough. Ed.)