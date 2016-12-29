Letter: Basic civics

(Re: “Commie lies”, letters, the Local, Dec.22)

I write in response to Mr. Rotter’s tirade regarding your editorial cartoon of Dec. 15. I suggest he should learn that in a free society all enjoy freedom of expression. This includes newspaper editorial pages. I thought basic civics was part of the studies required to become a Canadian citizen, in which case maybe Mr. Rotter should take a refresher course. If it was not part of his required studies for Canadian citizenship, it should have been.

Ken Croizier, Sechelt