Thursday, 29 December 2016
Breaking News
Letter: Basic civics

Letter: Basic civics

Posted by: The Local Weekly December 28, 2016 in Letters To The Editor, Opinion Leave a comment

(Re: “Commie lies”, letters, the Local, Dec.22)

I write in response to Mr. Rotter’s tirade regarding your editorial cartoon of Dec. 15.  I suggest he should learn that in a free society all enjoy freedom of expression.  This includes newspaper editorial pages.  I thought basic civics was part of the studies required to become a Canadian citizen, in which case maybe Mr. Rotter should take a refresher course.  If it was not part of his required studies for Canadian citizenship, it should have been.

Ken Croizier, Sechelt

Print Friendly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

CAPTCHA Image

*

© The Local - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                                                                                                   Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Scroll To Top