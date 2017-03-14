Letter: Be part of the solution

(Re “New to Coast”, letters, the Local, Feb. 23 and “Real estate advice”, letters, the Local, March 2)

In follow up to Sandy Beresford’s real estate advise to Bruce Eagles, I just want to say to Bruce that not all of us are as hasty as Sandy in suggesting that you look elsewhere.

Firstly, let me assure you, we all appreciate your contribution to our tax base and the money you will spend on our overpriced construction labour and building supplies. To that end, we ask that you build your house and furniture out of local alder, its plentiful and supports local industry. Please don’t use any other kind of wood, we need to preserve our forests for future generations, assuming there are any. Remember, please don’t bring any items over on the ferry other than essentials and toiletries. The only way to bring prices down here is to shop locally.

I, for one, would be very interested in hearing about what else you intend to offer to the Coast to help us address the concerning particularities you have identified.

For instance, just how many children do intend to sire once you relocate here? We obviously need more young people.

Perhaps you have agricultural experience and will be growing acres of local organic produce for market? That can only bring food costs down. I’d be thrilled if you could grow pineapples here.

Also, if you could start a manufacturing business here and employ 100 or so people, that would certainly be well received.

Here on the Coast we are always pleased to welcome people who are part of the solution and not part of the problem.

Alan Donenfeld, Gibsons