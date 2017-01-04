Letter: Bursts of Christmas love

This season was a success thanks to this amazing community. In total the Secret Santas raised $31,522.34 in donations for 27 local families and the Sechelt homeless shelter.

I cannot even begin to describe the tears, hugs and thank-you’s this season. We have had families who have lost so much…their hearts were heavy, the stress of bills piling up was almost too much to bear. Some people are too shocked or too embarrassed when we show up, they just hang their heads and say “thank you”…but when we get home, there are emails describing individuals who had almost given up on life and now had new hope for their futures. Who were so touched by the love and generosity of this community that it has impacted their lives in ways they struggle to describe with words.

There is so much hurt in this world but there are also little bursts of love and light all around us. Thank you Sunshine Coast for sharing your love with those who needed it most. A huge thank you to all our sponsors: we could not have done it without your continued support. A massive thanks to all who donated and volunteered. And of course a huge thank you to those on our board (Ben Jacob, Shannon Mack, Terrie Baird-Bradwell, Bre Inkster) who without your tireless efforts none of this would be possible.

Zoe Barbaro,

Secret Santa