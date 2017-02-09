Letter: Count the care

(Addressed to Vancouver Coastal Health, and copied to the Local)

There has been much discussion about the long term care on the Sunshine Coast, namely the building of a new facility by the Trellis Corporation.

There are many pros and cons (mainly cons) being presented as to why the Coast should/should not accept the proposed new facility and accept the closing of our two publicly funded homes (Shorncliffe and Totem).

I would like to give you a first-hand experience of what can be expected with private for-profit care that also includes publicly-funded beds.

My mother died in the spring of 2016 at a private for-profit facility but a resident of a public health funded bed. For five years, she was subjected to unimagined neglect, lack of stimulation, appalling food offerings–and staff who did give a damn were run of their feet trying to care for those people who desperately needed their care.

• It took up to a week for medical concerns to be addressed

• Meds that were required asap took a minimum two days to be delivered

• Blood work, urine testing or another medical test could take longer than a week

• Notification of flu outbreaks and isolation of those with it would be days in the offing

• If you required assistance with eating, toileting, mobilization etc., you could count on it taking up to two hours before help materialized

• My mother almost died twice because obvious and serious health issues materialized but were ignored by staff, even after we had brought it to their attention.

• No amount of letters, calls and frustration directed to Fraser Health and the private company could/would change the conditions my mother and over a hundred others had to endure daily.

These are just one person’s experience with facilities such as Trellis.

As much as they and Vancouver Coastal Health or the Ministry of Health will tell you differently, these companies are profit driven first, care second.

No sound business is going to put the bottom line in jeopardy for the sake of being seen as having the interests of others at heart. That would not be a good business model, and I would be highly suspect of anyone who tried to tell me different.

The Sunshine Coast has a large population of seniors and a tidal wave of others in the offing. As a community, we cannot afford to play a guessing game with people’s lives. The price is far too high to take a “there, there, pat on the head” sell job that the Ministry and Vancouver Coastal Health, as well as, and most vehemently Trellis, would like us too swallow.

I would ask which one of these organizations are willing to step up and “test run” the kind of care that will be delivered, on their parent or loved one? I guarantee you no one. So why should we swallow this propaganda that they are trying to force down our throats? They haven’t proved their case and until they do, the answer from our community and our health department should be NO.

Marie Knight, Halfmoon Bay