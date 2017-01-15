Letter: Dead and down only

(Re: “Is your firewood legal?”, the Local, Jan. 5)

Loved your story about cutting firewood.

I just ran into some guys falling trees across the B&K road. They were obstructing the flow of traffic. They showed me a permit. I explained they are not allowed to fall any trees. They said the trees were dead. I told them the permit is only good for dead and down. (Free fire wood permits are only for dead and down trees of which there are lots in the ditches and roadside, already aged and dry to burn. Dead standing trees help wildlife and decay and add to the forest.)

I went back next day to find several fresh-cut stumps. These guys said they worked for a tree service they had high stake sides on the truck. I am almost 100 per cent sure they were selling wood. I reported them and the licence plate. I hope the Ministry of Forests will go after them and confiscate the wood.

Cavin Crawford, Sechelt