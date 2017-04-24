Letter: Irreparable harm

(Addressed to Sechelt Council and copied to the Local)

With reference to the proposed expansion of the “Big Maple” (mobile home park), I maintain that this proposal has the obvious appearance of a short-sighted and ill-conceived plan that can and will cause irreparable harm to an extremely fragile and unique ecological area if implemented.

The area I refer to is a water zone. And the omission of a comprehensive hydrology report, crucial and integral to this particular water zone, indicates a lack of concern for the ecology.

There are sub-surface streams that inter-connect in several places and drain into Chapman Creek. The surface ground and grass is constantly damp, even in mid-summer, and not conducive to a development of this magnitude. Engineered systems fail on a regular basis, no matter how well designed nor how many assurances to the contrary. Salmon have now started to migrate to the north west coast of North America, to the rivers and creeks of BC, where they will spawn and continue their natural life cycle. They will not spawn, however, if their creek is polluted in the slightest degree by toxic and/or bacterial contamination.

Would you, as members of this council, risk the inevitable destruction of an abundant and vital natural resource for all the people, native and non-native, who depend on this gift of mother nature? Or would you prefer a short-term petty-minded economic development based on faulty planning and personal gain?

Franz Litzinger, Davis Bay