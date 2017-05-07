Letter: Library renovation

The Sechelt Library is, naturally, disappointed that the proposed referendum on its renovation and renewal project is not going ahead. We would like to update the estimated cost to $1,570,000 from $1,745,000 thanks to future in kind and community donations. Also, at the District of Sechelt’s Committee of the Whole meeting and at the Finance Culture and Economic Development Committee meeting, it was incorrectly stated that the library will gain 500 square feet. In fact, the reorganization of the library will reclaim current wasted space and increase areas available for public use by 1,040 square feet, or 20 per cent.

The library is 21 years old and built in the pre-digital era. It welcomed 120,000 in person visits in 2016, 10,000 more than in 2015 and averages 50 visits an hour. It serves as the “living room of the community” where people come not only for information, education and recreation but to actively participate in our society.

Our funders support operating costs, but not capital costs and, without capital funding, fixtures and fittings are nearing the end of their useful life. The library is used to operating on an austerity budget and its annual per capita operating funding is 34 per cent below the provincial average for libraries.

We need to increase the number of electrical outlets, install cost effective lighting, reduce wasteful energy costs, provide accessible shelving, modernize the children’s area and workroom, and increase adult reading and seating areas.

We are grateful to the District of Sechelt for helping to fund the design development plans which have brought the project this far and which give us a working design for future implementation. The library will continue fundraising for the renovation and is going ahead with an accessibility project that includes replacing metal barrier gates at the entrance. This is co-funded by a Canada 150 infrastructure grant and a bequest from the estate of Malachy McKenna.

Ann Hopkins, Chair,

Sechelt Library Board

of Trustees