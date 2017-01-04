Letter: Link vs. jobs

There has been much debate about the merits and drawbacks of the so-called fixed link connection to the Vancouver area from the Sunshine Coast. The discussion has included various interpretations of the numbers for this hugely expensive proposition.

But there is a ‘missing link’ in this conversation: Jobs.

With so many new technologies replacing workers in the oil patch and manufacturing, along with the prospect of driverless vehicles, the job discussion should be a serious part of the future we envision.

How many fewer jobs will be available and what potential social upheaval might this cause?

A fixed link would likely eliminate many or all of the ferry workers (I am not part of this job force). This would hit our community hard as the ferries provide decent long-term employment in a landscape of minimum wage work that doesn’t come close to paying a living wage.

So count me as one who is all for maintaining our ferry system and the associated jobs.

Alan Sirulnikoff, Gibsons