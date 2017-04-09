Letter: Listen, then think

If your Political Primer doesn’t increase circulation of your newspaper, nothing will.

The last question on our water supply problems caught my eye first. Kim Darwin, the Green candidate, proposed to DO something about it. The incumbent proposed more government, a ministerial portfolio; the Liberal said “a government can help.”

I was inspired to read on. If the Greens and Kim Darwin don’t sweep this riding, perhaps we’ve become illiterate fools. To see in print the blithering politicalism of the other two candidates was a revelation. If they can’t express their ideas in clear, understandable English (or French) sentences, how can their policies be clearly thought out?

And what of this foggy miasma called policy? Surely, action reveals policy directly without any blithering about it.

To the voters – and I hope everyone who can vote, does vote – don’t just listen, THINK. To the Local, your Primer is a masterful exposé.

Nancy Leathley, Sechelt