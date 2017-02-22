Wednesday, 22 February 2017
Letter: 'Over-paid'

Letter: ‘Over-paid’

Posted by: The Local Weekly February 22, 2017

(Re Coast Watch column by SCRD chair Garry Nohr, the Local, Feb. 16)

What a litany of whining and moaning, ending, predictably, in a plea for higher salaries, set up with a lament over the bullying local politicians supposedly put up with. This “problem” actually reached the floor of their provincial convention.

There is not a cliche that Garry Nohr does not employ in his plea for understanding…and money. With salaries and stipends, SCRD directors get over $30,000 a year, some considerably more. Next election let’s see our local press lay out exact figures for candidates. SCRD director is a part-time job, if a substantial one – barely that when you serve as little more than a redundant level of bureaucracy too timid to make the big decisions when they are needed. (Water comes to mind.)

Don’t buy this sob story folks. I think municipal electees are underpaid, but not the SCRD board. The last several have been collectively short of proving to be worth what they have received.

John Marian, 

Halfmoon Bay

