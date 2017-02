(Re: “The Young and Oratorical”, the Local, Feb. 2)

Please note that the children pictured on your front page of Feb. 2 are standing at a lectern not on a podium. Although this is a common mistake, it’s important that you use the English language correctly.

“Lectern (noun): a tall stand with a sloping top to hold a book or notes, and from which someone, typically a preacher or lecturer, can read while standing up

.”

Kathryn Para, Gibsons