Letter: People will die

People will die this summer on the Sunshine Coast. Not all of them will die peacefully in their beds or from any number of risky behaviours, but they will die of ultimately preventable outcomes from common garden variety Canadian activities like hiking and fishing. People, both locals and visitors, will succumb thanks to the irresponsible behaviour and treachery of government and corporate interests.

Egmont and large parts of the upper Sunshine Coast have never known the benefits of either cellular coverage or internet service faster than a government directive. Many folks feel that the existence of a connection to the outside world would have saved more than a few lives; case in point being the Search and Rescue folks who perished a few years ago. Their lives might not have been saved, but the odds of intervention in this and other tragedies would certainly have raised the odds of survival. People have had heart attacks on the world famous trail to Skookumchuck Rapids, and the only way to alert the first class Volunteer Fire Department was to have someone run out to the trailhead, then into the village and find someone who had a land line.

This is not back-country hiking with a safety net, this is families coming up from the Lower Mainland to enjoy the splendor of the upper Sunshine Coast. Telus continues to play a childish ‘go slow’ strategy, whereby we are still without cellular service. We simply do not fit into their business model; a business model, I might add, that precludes any other carriers from offering cellular and DSL internet in the region.

The foot dragging has gone on long enough. People WILL die this summer, and I for one will hold Telus and the federal government morally and ethically, if not legally, responsible before the fact.

George Connell,

Earls Cove