Letter: Really angry

I am angry. I am really, really angry. I personally heard Justin Trudeau promise Electoral Reform dozens of times when campaigning to be Prime Minister (one website counted him making this promise 1,813 times). I believed him when he said that 2015 would be the last election where we used the “first past the post” system to elect our leaders. I believed that for the first time in my life I could make my vote count.

Why should one party get 100 per cent of the power to do what they want with only 39 per cent of the vote? We are one of the only western democracies still using first past the post and the only OECD country to use it at all levels of government. Most counties use some form of proportional representation that makes sure every vote is counts.

Alliance 4 Democracy held a rally Feb. 11 and if the honks, waves and thumbs up were any indication, I am not the only one that’s mad at the Liberals. For many of us we didn’t vote for Justin Trudeau, we voted for Electoral Reform.

If you are as angry as I am please make your voice heard. Visit and/or call Pamela Goldsmith-Jones. Her office is in Horseshoe Bay at 6367 Bruce St, West Vancouver, and open 9-5 most days. Just walk in and let her staff know you are angry and/or call her at (604) 913-2660. Let her know that Justin has no right to break this promise. Do this every day until they bring back the Committee for Electoral Reform.

Kathy Hartman,

Roberts Creek