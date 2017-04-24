Letter: Recycling tax receipts?

(Addressed to Gibsons Council and copied to the Local)

I recently learned that since municipalities have registered charity status, you are able to issue charitable tax receipts to people who wish to donate to causes that are not registered charities, and that this has been happening with donations to the Gibsons Public Market.

We are about to lose our recycling depot with no clear sign of anyone stepping forward to replace it. The depot is a huge asset to Gibsons and surrounding area. There may well be many people out there who would like to donate to try to save it. It’s not a registered charity, of course, but the Town of Gibsons is. Any chance that you could set up a “flow through” system, such as you have for the Public Market, to help out Gibsons Recycling?

Even if only enough was raised to keep them open for a short while longer, that would buy time for a solution to be found and lessen the load of recyclable materials sent to clog our landfill when the depot closes. Please give this idea your careful consideration.

Anne Miles, Gibsons