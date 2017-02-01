Letter: Reject the pipeline

The Trudeau Government can’t be serious about tackling greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets. The Kinder Morgan pipeline approval is proof. This action is like driving with one foot on the accelerator and the other on the brake – you get nowhere and waste a whole lot of gas.

As a registered commenter in the NEB process I can attest to the fact that the process was fundamentally flawed and should not have been relied on by the Federal government. It is clear the way projects are being approved are not meeting expectations of BC residents and many First Nations communities.

If Kinder Morgan proceeds, we will not be able to meet our GHG reduction targets. Expanding fossil fuel infrastructure will guarantee a path of significant negative climatic impacts. Investing in costly pipeline infrastructure with a typical lifespan of 30-40 years, combined with shrinking product demand, is financially absurd. It will leave Canada with more stranded assets.

Claims that the pipelines will bring Canadian oil to Asian markets and increase profitability are also flawed. According to Jeff Rubin, former CIBC Chief economist, Asia markets typically pay $8 less per barrel of crude than our current US trading partner.

The environmental risks to south coast waters is scientifically indisputable. To date, there is no available technology capable of cleaning up a spill of raw bitumen – it sinks. That is a risk that we simply should not and cannot take. Now is the time to demand strong climate leadership from the BC Provincial Government by rejecting this project.

Kim Darwin,

BC Green Party candidate, Powell River-Sunshine Coast