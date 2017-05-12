Letter: Support Arrowhead

I attended two interesting events at the Sechelt Library during mental health week.

Monday night (May 1) Victoria Maxwell screened her latest video, the provocative and humorous, “That’s Just Crazy Talk”.

The next afternoon, Micheal D. Mann and Richard Austin presented a selection of poetry, theirs and others, on the topic of mental health with a guest appearance by Janice Williams. Hugh Macaulay, as moderator, took time to describe the state of services for individuals struggling with mental illness on the Coast, emphasizing the critical role the Arrowhead clubhouse in Sechelt plays in the lives of some of the most vulnerable people in our community. He ended with a plea to broadcast the need for renewed efforts to fund that important centre.

Arrowhead is currently striving to maintain their five-day/week program and faces funding cuts in the near future. It is one of the few places for people with mental illness that offers support, structure and a safe place to be in this uncertain world. It seems unconscionable that the support for Arrowhead is so dependent on grants and donations that require already overworked staff and volunteers to expend countless hours trying to keep the operation solvent.

Where is the funding to staff more community outreach programs for people with mental illness – to work with them where they are?

I, for one, would like to know what our local officials and politicians actually understand about what is happening to some of our more marginalized citizens. If local officials and their provincial and federal counterparts really knew anything of the threat of physical and emotional harm these individuals are exposed to on a daily basis, one would think their responses would be more directed and effective.

Robert Wotton,

Roberts Creek