Letter: Time for a limit

Along with hundreds of others, I submitted my objections to the Woodfibre LNG facility during the environmental assessment process. In scanning other submissions, I noticed very few were in favour of this hazardous facility in our recovering Howe Sound, for many good reasons including the huge risks far outweighing the insignificant gains. Now I find out that while I was labouring over my submission, the BC Liberal party was accepting donations (to the tune of $166,934) from the Woodfibre LNG proponents. Not surprisingly, Woodfibre LNG was given the green light to go ahead.

The My Sea to Sky group has rightfully called for action on this; to boycott the environmental review, questioning the integrity of BC’s environmental assessment process, and saying that public engagement is meaningless. I certainly felt that my concerns were not taken into consideration. We should all be troubled by the corporate influence peddling that seems to have become the normal way of doing business in BC.

With less than 60 days to go until the election, this government has suddenly decided to establish a panel to look into party donations but which won’t happen until after the election (and only after Elections BC launched its own investigation, which is unlikely to be reported on until after May 9). They have quashed six NDP bills to ban corporate and union donations and put limits on individual donations.

The New York Times was right to call BC the wild west of political cash. The time is long overdue for prudent limits on political spending similar to federal limits and that which most other provinces have already put in place.

Gayle Neilson, Gibsons