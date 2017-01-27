Letter: Too many governments?

(Re: Mayor’s Message, the Local, Jan. 19)

As a Gibsons resident who had a long business career working in organization design and structure I welcome the comments made by Sechelt Mayor Milne. Hopefully he will be heard:

“It has been some years since there has been serious talk about ‘one government’ on the Sunshine Coast…Do we really need 22 elected individuals to manage local government for a population of less that 30,000 people? Do we need four Chief Administrators and an equal number of Financial Officers? Our combined budgets are less than the total budget of many mid-sized cities”

Perhaps it’s time for these 22 elected officials to hear these words and get together to discuss what is the best way to provide efficient and cost effective service and governance for the taxpayers of the Sunshine Coast. A single government and administration with a ward system would work.

I shall never forget the two promotional booths for Garden Bay and Irvine’s Landing at a past Vancouver Boat Show, when I asked why are there two? Answer: “we have nothing in common with those people”.

Arthur Geikie, Gibsons