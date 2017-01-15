Lights, please

I would like to give a to give a large bouquet of flowers to those who drive with all their lights on (head and tail lights). I would like to give a box of bricks to those who do not.

Too many people have NO idea that their tail lights are not on. If you watch some time you will notice how hard it is to see some vehicles in the rain, snow or fog.

The BC Motor Vehicle Act regulations state:

“4.01 A person who drives or operates a vehicle on a highway must illuminate the lamps required by this Division

(a) from 1/2 hour after sunset to 1/2 hour before sunrise, and

(b) at any other time when, due to insufficient light or unfavorable atmospheric conditions, objects on the highway are not clearly discernible at a distance of 150 metres.”

So I put together a little program: K-B-L. Put Keys in ignition, put your seatBelt on, turn on your Lights.

Bob Brown, Gibsons