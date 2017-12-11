Listen to all voices

Thanks to MLA Nicholas Simons for his strong stand in favour of electoral reform.

In the past, in BC, these people’s voices were silenced: women, First Nations, Japanese, Chinese, South Asians. Women did not get the right to vote until 1917. The other groups did not get the right to vote until the late 1940s (and later – editor).

Today, while there is universal enfranchisement, the voices of a significant number of Canadians are silenced, not by federal or provincial decree, but by an antiquated electoral system, First Past The Post (FPTP)

FPTP does not recognize the votes of a group of voters who do not live in a riding in sufficient numbers to obtain a majority. Their voices, though in the tens of thousands in BC, are effectively silenced.

Proportional representation listens to these voices and welcomes them to the chambers of power.

Daryl Sturdy, Vancouver