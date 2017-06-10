(Re “Schedule change: telling BC Ferries what you think”, the Local, June 1)

My response (online) to survey question 7:

“What other changes could we make to improve the Sunshine Coast/Bowen Island ferry experience?

” Two smaller boats, like the Queen of Capilano, running hourly to the Coast. Or at least have a passenger-only ferry running every other hour. Lose the mid-day sailings if you have to.

And lose the B.S. 10-minute cut-off, at least for able-bodied foot passengers who can easily make the boat without holding it up. The BC Ferries experience is painful enough as it is without denying someone a ticket only to watch an already-late boat load for 10 minutes (or more in many cases) when it only takes three minutes to walk from the ticket booth to the ramp. I can assure you, for every commuter, the next two hours waiting for that already-late Queen of Sorry is spent loathing BC Ferries, their inability to keep an on-time schedule or produce one that satisfies anyone but the union, the B.S.10-minute cut-off, and their apparent “I don’t give a S*%T” attitude towards their customers (excluding the crew).

What changes would improve the Sunshine Coast ferry experience? The Ferry Workers Memorial Bridge.

Also, I have to question the qualifications of Mark Collins, BC Ferries President and CEO, when he says scheduling three ferries running short distances is “challenging”. At least he’s not in air traffic control.

Erik Popovich, Madeira Park