Local employer helps out refugees

Syrian refugee families living on the Sunshine Coast are faring better for employment than many others across BC, thanks to community volunteers and the assistance of a key employer – Your Independent Grocer in Sechelt.

December marked the one-year anniversary of the first Syrian refugee families arriving in Canada, and statistics released by the Immigrant Services Society of BC show that only 17 per cent of BC’s Syrian refugees are employed either full or part-time.

However, the adult men from both Syrian families living in Sechelt are working.

Bill Norris, a volunteer with the sponsorship committee, said that his group put out “feelers” and had a number of job offers from around the coast.

“All of them were greatly appreciated, but unfortunately some of them just didn’t work out,” said Norris.

When he saw a job ad in the newspaper from the Independent, he went to the store and met with franchise owner Heather Collinson to see if she would consider hiring Syrian refugees. She agreed to interview the two men, and hired both of them on a part-time basis to stock shelves.

“This is a great start for them,” said Norris. “I know that they both want to move on to other things in the future, but working where they are is great and they’re thoroughly enjoying it. They’re starting to support themselves, which is very important for when the year of funding runs out.”

Over 35,000 Syrian refugees had arrived in Canada as of the end of November. In BC, 2,100 government-assisted and 424 privately sponsored Syrian refugees have settled in more than 50 communities. The majority are in the Lower Mainland, with the largest concentration in Surrey.

The two families on the coast arrived this summer, and are sponsored by a committee organized by the Christian Life Assembly, Crossroads Community Church and the Community Services Society. One family is a couple with two daughters, and the other is a woman and her adult son. A third family, sponsored by the Sechelt Seniors Centre, is expected to arrive in May or June of 2017.

Donna McMahon