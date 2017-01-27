Local food producers call for Farmers’ Forum

Three local food producers are calling for other local producers to join them in starting a Farmer’s Forum to provide food growers with an informal, hands-on network of support.

“As a farmer you’re pretty isolated and it gets pretty lonely,” said Annette Clarke, who operates Exotic Fruit Nursery in Roberts Creek. She would like to see growers share their experience and local knowledge in order to build a resilient farmers’ community.

“Everybody here eats, and everybody buys groceries,” said Jill Hemmings, who operates two micro-farms in Sechelt. She points to the fact that only one percent of our food is sourced locally, when we could and should produce far more food here.

“We want to get people excited about growing stuff,” said Hemmings.

The group is not trying to duplicate existing organizations such as the One Straw Society. Martin Casella, who is a chef and runs Caspier Catering in Sechelt with his wife Melodie, also sits on the One Straw board.

He sees a niche for the Farmer’s Forum in offering immediate, practical hands-on projects and assistance. Possible activities might include farm visits, farm-related workshops, a young farmers club, tool shares, and day trips.

“We want to turn ideas into action,” said Casella.

Clarke, Hemming and Casella are holding a meet-and-greet potluck on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 4pm at Exotic Fruit Nursery in Roberts Creek. If you would like to attend, send an RSVP to Jill at fleurmicrofarm@gmail.com.

Donna McMahon