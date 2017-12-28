Thursday, 28 December 2017
Breaking News
Logging activists take legal action

Posted by: The Local Weekly December 27, 2017 in Breaking News, News Leave a comment

Elphinstone Logging Focus (ELF) says it has launched legal action in an attempt to prevent the logging of cutblock EW28, also known as the “Chanterelle Forest”. ELF says the issuance of a cutting permit “was made unreasonably and without procedural fairness”. ELF says the Sunshine Coast Community Forest failed to consult with the community. Photo submitted

