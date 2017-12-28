Logging activists take legal action

Elphinstone Logging Focus (ELF) says it has launched legal action in an attempt to prevent the logging of cutblock EW28, also known as the “Chanterelle Forest”. ELF says the issuance of a cutting permit “was made unreasonably and without procedural fairness”. ELF says the Sunshine Coast Community Forest failed to consult with the community. Photo submitted
