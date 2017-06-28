Logging lawsuit alleges protesters caused delays

Peninsula Logging has taken steps forward in a strategic lawsuit against three members of Elphinstone Logging Focus (ELF), a non-profit environmental group committed to protecting the Elphinstone Park expansion area. In the summer of 2016, widespread public protests formed in response to Peninsula logging a cutblock within the Elphinstone Park expansion area. Peninsula sued ELF members Ross Muirhead, Laurie Bloom, and Hans Penner, claiming they, and others, were responsible for delays to their logging operations. In October 2016, Peninsula obtained a court-ordered injunction permitting it to complete the logging work.

“This lawsuit is intended to drain our group’s resources and discourage the public from further protests or participation in the important dialogue around logging on the Sunshine Coast. I consider it a typical SLAPP suit (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation),” says ELF member Laurie Bloom, one of the defendants in the lawsuit.

Peninsula completed logging that cutblock in November 2016, but continues to exert pressure on the defendants. In January 2017, Peninsula forced the defendants to file a formal response to the case. More recently, Peninsula has demanded the defendants produce a list of documents. “Each of these demands places pressure on our group, and intimidates supporters and members of ELF from continuing with our forest protection advocacy work”, Muirhead said.

Peninsula has ongoing logging operations on the Sunshine Coast, and could bid on future cutblocks within the proposed Elphinstone park expansion area. “We think Peninsula is using this lawsuit to bully us, and to discourage us from speaking out about logging in other areas, ” said Penner.

ELF advocates for the protection of the natural ecosystems on the Sunshine Coast. ELF conducts field studies, sponsors research, monitors logging activity, building and maintains recreational trails, organizes community events and campaigns, and maintains an electronic mailing list of approximately 600 supporters.

