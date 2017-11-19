Logging without logic

(Addressed to our MLA and the Forests Minister, and copied to the Local)

I read that the Province intends to give new licences to logging companies to clear-cut new sections of the forest close to where we live. One of these sections is known as the Elphinstone Forest, an area that our citizens have been proposing to have designated as a Provincial Park. (That is an extremely modest proposal, considering that it would be only one percent of the size of Garibaldi or Strathcona parks, and is much closer to the communities.)

I’m sure you agree that these forests are more than simply a supply of harvestable timber. When I walk through them, under the tall cedar canopy, with the light filtering through the branches and the little brooks babbling through the ravines, I can’t help but realize how much we are a part of that environment: how it nurtures, sustains, enchants and heals us. And whenever, on my walk, the trail suddenly spills out into an open clear-cut area, littered with stumps and heaps of debris, and I suddenly feel the bare sun burning down on me, in those moments, I am always struck by magnitude of the devastation logging inflicts on the environment.

The decision to issue more logging permits in these forests so close to our homes defies all logic. It is not only unwise environmentally, but also economically. Even though cutting down trees creates jobs, those jobs are very few and very short-term. On the other hand, if we leave our forests intact and promote them as parks, nature reserves, wilderness recreation areas and outdoor education sites, we would create far more jobs and far more revenue over the long-term.

I urge our new NDP government to recognize the economic and environmental advantage of protecting these forests, and at the very least, to finally stop the practice of logging in the Elphinstone forest by designating it as a Provincial Park.

Robert O’Neill, Roberts Creek