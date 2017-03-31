Friday, 31 March 2017
Loveys gets award for international work

Posted by: The Local Weekly March 29, 2017 in News Leave a comment

P 5 B loveys award pic 2SCRD Chief Administrative Officer Janette Loveys received an award from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (CFM), presented by SCRD chair Garry Nohr at a board meeting March 23. The award recognizes the work that Loveys has done with CFM international projects, most recently a local economic development project in the Caribbean.  Donna McMahon photo

