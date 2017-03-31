Loveys gets award for international work

SCRD Chief Administrative Officer Janette Loveys received an award from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (CFM), presented by SCRD chair Garry Nohr at a board meeting March 23. The award recognizes the work that Loveys has done with CFM international projects, most recently a local economic development project in the Caribbean. Donna McMahon photo
