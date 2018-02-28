Mail-in ballots okayed for municipal election

Voters in the SCRD’s rural areas will be able to submit ballots by mail in the upcoming municipal election on Oct. 20, after regional directors approved mail-in ballots at the corporate and administrative committee meeting on Feb. 22.

Until now, rural voters have only been able to vote in person either on voting day, or at advance polls. According to an SCRD staff report, mail-in ballots would accommodate people who are ill or disabled, who live in very remote areas, or who will be absent on general voting day as well as advance poll days.

Both the District of Sechelt and the Town of Gibsons already allow mail-in ballots.

Donna McMahon