‘Major break and enter’ in Gibsons, RCMP report

Shortly after 2:30 am on Thursday January 19, Sunshine Coast RCMP were called to a gas station in the 800 block of Gibsons Way in Gibsons, after it was broken into a short time earlier. Police arrived to find that the front door had been forced in, and numerous items had been stolen from inside.

Cigarettes and lottery tickets were among the items stolen, however we are not able to publicly identify the full value of the items taken, said Cst Harrison Mohr with Sunshine Coast RCMP. Suffice it to say that this was a major break and enter, representing a considerable loss to the business. Our General Investigations Section is now leading the investigation, and the RCMP’s Forensic Identification Section from the Lower Mainland also attended and examined the scene.

RCMP are asking anyone who saw any persons walking in the area of Gibsons Way, between North Road and Shaw Road between 1 am and 3 am on Thursday morning to contact Sunshine Coast RCMP. You might not have seen someone running down the street looking like they just broke into a store, but if you saw someone in the area and recall the direction they were walking or the clothing they were wearing, we may be able to match that up with other evidence, said Cst Mohr.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage from the gas station and surrounding businesses. No one has been arrested at this time. Anyone with information about this crime should call the Sunshine Coast RCMP General Investigations Section at (604) 885-2266.

Submitted by RCMP