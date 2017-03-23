Marleen Vermeulen: Seven-colour palette

When Marleen Vermeulen first saw the Sunshine Coast, she almost cried. It was not a positive reaction to the coastal landscape which would become the painter’s signature subject. “It was dark and it was wet,” recalls Vermeulen. “I thought, ‘I’m going to be buried alive here.’” Nick, Vermeulen’s husband, was spearheading the move to Canada, to the West, where there was lots of space, compared to Europe’s density. A chance encounter with a stranger and the need to store five classic cars, a passion of Nick’s, led the Vermeulens, with their two young sons, to the Coast. It was 1994. Vermeulen, originally from Holland, had given up a highly successful career as a graphic designer in London, UK where she had won gold at the National Graphic Design and Print Awards in 1989 for her work with Alliance International. She was at the top of her game. “When we started dating I knew Nick wanted to go to Canada,” says Vermeulen, who was only 16 when she met her future husband. “Being this successful designer in London…and then on the highway to Roberts Creek, I felt Nick’s enthusiasm, but I thought, ‘I cannot function here.’” He wisely brought her back to the Coast on a sunny day and she agreed to give it a try for one year. By then, her fate was sealed. She had fallen in love with the Coast.

Vermeulen’s formal training was in graphic design, not painting, but her work experience has proven invaluable. With her canvasses now hanging all over the world, Vermeulen likens the process of working with a client on a commissioned painting to working with a client in graphic design. “I learned to be creative within a framework,” she says. “Other people might see that as a restriction, but I still find it so fascinating to work within that context. There’s so much to explore.” Known for her large canvasses of forest scenes and seascapes, she developed her technique exploring textures on a small scale first. She’d bring her oils to the beach to paint sand, “move the paint around” until the canvas blended and disappeared into the beach. “I always thought I would be an abstract painter,” she says. “Any small area of my canvass is an abstract painting in itself.” It’s when the viewer stands back, that the form and shape of the landscapes she paints take on their realistic qualities. Her work in design also led to an excellent command of colour theory. She uses a limited palette of just seven colours to reproduce the beauty of the forest and the expanse of the ocean. “Within the “mud” of all those colours, I find all the gradations I need,” she says. “I rarely use other colours.”

Using a palette knife to apply the oils thickly, Vermeulen’s paintings achieve the perfect balance of expanse, light, and texture. “I don’t paint what I see, I paint what I feel,” says Vermeulen, trying to explain why her landscapes speak to people. “To me the forest feels like a big warm embrace, a nurturing, warm energy. The ocean feels like this open energy, the freedom of openness.” One large canvass might take her a week to complete the base. Working on more than one at a time, she rotates through the canvasses she is working on, pausing always to ask, “How do they feel?” Building up the layers of paint takes more time. “I never paint something that I haven’t experienced,” she says. “I feel so much joy in the process.”

Represented by the Kurbatoff Gallery in Vancouver since 2008, Vermeulen is preparing for her annual spring show, May 25 to June 8. She is also one of the Eleven Equal Artists who produce the Power of Paint in August at the Seaside Centre, and will be participating in the Sunshine Coast Art Crawl in October, which draws thousands of people to her studio over the weekend. “It’s like eating a whole chocolate cake by yourself,” she says of the intensity of the Crawl. “You don’t feel that good afterwards.” Still, participating is important to her. “My paintings are a connection with myself, but also a connection with other people. All the love and support I feel in this community, I do not take that for granted. I would never leave here. It’s so beautiful.”

Visit marleenart.com to see more of Marleen Vermeulen’s work.

– Anna Nobile