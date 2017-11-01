me get right to the issue and lack of political will. We do not have a water shortage. We have a lack of storage.

Many years ago, our not-so-wise politicians, with advice from many residents, thought water requirements on the Sunshine Coast (Halfmoon Bay–Gibsons) could be supplied by one little lake back up in our hills. A park was created to help protect our drinking water. As it all turns out, we need much more water than any amount of conservation and metering will provide.

Referendums and more taxation through metering are not solutions, just stalling tactics. How we go about providing adequate water for today and 50 years hence lies in making a decision to tap into a reservoir large enough to supply all our needs for dry years, and growth.

So, after walking, and being driven, down the Clowhom River Valley and seeing for myself what storage is available to us, it’s time to solve this problem. Here we have a massive reservoir. Surely, we can find the engineering to bring water over Polytope Pass and down the Rainy River, or into the Gray Creek drainage, to connect and construct required piping to Chapman Creek.

Al Jenkins, West Sechelt