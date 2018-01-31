Mauro: SCRD Area ‘A’ a unique community

As the Sunshine Coast Regional District (SCRD) Director for Area A, Pender Harbour/Egmont, I believe that it is important to preserve the independent rural lifestyle, rich heritage and unique character of the fantastic area we live in. My goal is to work responsibly and collaboratively to achieve these goals at the SCRD Board.

Located at the northern end of the Sunshine Coast Peninsula, Area A includes a complex maze of inlets, islands, coves, and lakes. With a population of 2,624, the scattered community of settlements clustered around Pender Harbour includes Madeira Park, Beaver Island, Garden Bay and Irvines Landing. To the north are Kleindale, Sakinaw Lake, Ruby Lake, Earl’s Cove, Egmont, Skookumchuck Narrows and the waterways up Jervis Inlet.

There are extensive hiking and mountain bike trails and diving spots to enjoy all year long, and several fresh water swimming lakes to enjoy in the warmer months such as the SCRD campground and park at Katherine Lake. This picturesque lake, located in the Garden Bay area, is a popular swimming spot to enjoy for a day, or as a destination camping trip.

All throughout the Sunshine Coast, spaces, services, and facilities – both indoor and outdoor – provide enjoyment, offer a sense of belonging for all ages and abilities, encourage physical activity, and foster social connections. One of the great things about where we live is its proximity to so many different activities. You can be out snowshoeing in the morning at Dakota Ridge and then golfing or kayaking in the afternoon.

The Dakota Ridge recreational area is operated by the Sunshine Coast Regional District and provides access to snowshoe trails, cross country skiing and sledding in the winter months. It consists of a 1,532-acre plateau with old growth forests in a subalpine setting, and on a clear winter day, you have views of the North Shore mountains, Mount Elphinstone and the Salish Sea.

The area attracts over 8,000 visitors each year and its success is due to the energy and enthusiasm of volunteers, the strong support of various community groups, service providers, and local outdoor businesses and schools, and the dedicated SCRD staff.

The 14-kilometre road leading to Dakota Ridge is ploughed regularly, but four-wheel drive vehicles and chains are highly recommended.

Dakota Ridge and Katherine Lake are just two of the many SCRD parks and recreation facilities that are essential to the quality of life in communities. They contribute to our well-being and make our communities attractive places in which to live, work, play, and invest. I invite you to take some time to explore the opportunities available within our region.