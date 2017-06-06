Mayor Rowe responds to chipseal controversy

This statement was posted on the Town of Gibsons website by Mayor Wayne Rowe.

In recent months our staff have been publicly criticized for the Town’s Chipseal Program that was implemented in the Hillcrest neighbourhood. This criticism, directed primarily at our Director of Engineering, has been in person, on social media and in online publications. Not unlike any other employee/employer relationship, Council, as the employer, makes decisions and staff implement those decisions. The decision to use Chipseal on those roads was made by a unanimous vote of Council and, as a Council, we cannot condone staff being vilified for our decisions.

I want to clear up the misinformation circulating about the Town’s Chipseal Program. In 2016 Council was faced with the daunting task of finding funds to maintain our 32km of roads. An external engineering firm was engaged to provide advice as to the investment required to maintain the Town’s roads to their current standards. The consultant’s report indicated that an annual investment in excess of $500,000 would be required to adequately maintain our roads. Without raising taxes significantly, a Town the size of Gibsons cannot sustain those costs.

Each year the Town has about $250,000 available from taxation to apply to general projects in all of its departments. Consequently, in 2016, Council requested Town staff investigate other options to maintain our roads within a more affordable budget. This resulted in the unanimous decision of Council to proceed with the chipseal process.

Questions have been posed asking “Was Council aware of the exact roads that would be chipsealed?” The answer to that is yes. At the time Council made the decision to chipseal, staff presented two separate reports to Council on March 29, 2016 and May 3, 2016 listing the candidates for chipsealing, with the exception of Tricklebrook. At the time, staff were awaiting an on-site assessment by a professional engineering firm as well as final costs. Based on the assessment, Tricklebrook was added to the list and the proposed revised list was presented at an open house held on July 27, 2016 with members of both staff and Council in attendance. On August 15 and 17, once the final costs were known, staff emailed Council the final list of roads, including Tricklebrook. The same maps and information sheets were also shared with Hillcrest residences.

While I agree, in Gibsons we did not hit a home run with this process in all locations, other roads on the Sunshine Coast have achieved success with chipsealing for several years. In considering our fiscal responsibility to our residents, Council was open to considering less expensive alternatives and decided unanimously that running a pilot chipseal program would be appropriate to determine an alternative to traditional asphalt that is currently beyond the Town’s ability to finance.

We do understand the frustration that has been experienced by residents on some of the roads that we attempted to improve, admittedly with less success than we had hoped. We will continue in our efforts minimize their inconvenience having regard to the constraints of the Town’s resources and finances.

In the 2017 budget recently adopted, we were able to allocate additional funds to apply asphalt to Seacot and Mountainview as the chipseal treatment did not work as intended on those roads. The other roads will remain chipsealed as we work to address the excess gravel with additional road sweeping scheduled over the next few weeks.

Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding as we continue to work to address the challenges related to this project. Council is interested in hearing from you and I encourage you to share your feedback on this and other initiatives in the Town.