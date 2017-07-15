Medicinal marijuana factory a step closer

Veritas Pharma Inc. is pleased to announce that it is preparing to begin construction of a state-of-the-art cannabis growing facility upon receiving Health Canada’s licence under Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR). Veritas Pharma, through its subsidiary Sechelt Organic Marijuana Corp., has initiated the tendering process and is awaiting bids for the construction of its proposed growing facility.

Since July 4, 2014, Sechelt has had an application pending with Health Canada for a ACMPR licence for the cultivation/production and processing of 4,500 kg/yr of marijuana and, in February 2017, received notification that it is in the final review stage of the application. Sechelt has entered into a lease with an option to purchase 0.73 acres of fenced, geo-tech industrial property in an approved jurisdiction to build a two-story facility totalling 20,000 square feet in Sechelt. The plans for this facility include 6,800 sq. ft. of budding rooms, 3,000 sq. ft. of cloning rooms, as well as a small testing lab and secure storage room. Submitted