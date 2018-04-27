‘Mexican walking fish’ seen in Garden Bay

Garden Bay resident Nigel Horsley and his daughter Emerald recently caught two of these “axolotl” while crayfishing in a natural pond. They are also known as “Mexican salamander” or “Mexican walking fish”, and are actually amphibian rather than fish. Horsley is keeping the two specimens – about six inches long – isolated in his garden gold fish pond until he hears from the department of fisheries and oceans about what to do with them. Nigel Horsley photo