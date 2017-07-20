Mill gets go-ahead to move gravel

The SCRD board has approved an application from Howe Sound Pulp and Paper (HSPP) to remove gravel deposits on the Rainy River, but requests that the mill find a long term solution to their water problem.

Gravel deposits in two locations along the Rainy River are causing low summer water levels that affect the mill’s ability to extract the water they need to operate, according to HSPP’s application. The SCRD staff report presented to the July 13 Planning Committee stated: “If this is not addressed the mill is likely to close until water level increases.”

Area F Director Ian Winn spoke to the issue.

“This comes around every year or other year, depending on the amount of rainfall in the winter that affects the deposition of gravel. But ultimately there has to be some long term solutions here because I would think that the company doesn’t want to have to go through this every year or every other year,” said Winn.

“It was discussed at length at the APC [Advisory Planning Commission] and people more knowledgeable than me came forward with ideas on how to design it better so they don’t have to remove gravel and threaten fish habitat.”

Water from the Rainy River is released from a dammed lake at its headwaters, known as Lake Seven. The lake is about 15 km north of the mill, near Polytope Peak. During the summer of 2015, the mill had to shut down its operations due to low water levels in Lake Seven.

At the APC meeting, held on June 27, APC members expressed the opinion that the design of the water intake is the problem. The APC minutes also noted that HSPP “needs to consider a Plan B if the water on Rainy River continues to drop.”

Donna McMahon