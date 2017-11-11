Milne elected chair of SCRD Board

Sechelt Mayor Bruce Milne has been elected Chair of the Sunshine Coast Regional District Board of Directors.

Pender Harbour-Egmont (Area A) Director Frank Mauro, who served as vice chair since 2014, was widely expected to win the position in the vote at the November 9th board meeting, but lost via a secret ballot to Milne. Milne had been nominated by Town of Gibsons Alternate Director Silas White.

Halfmoon Bay (Area B) Director Garry Nohr, who was first elected in 2005 and has served as chair since 2010, was not nominated. Nohr, who suffered a heart attack in June, had previously indicated he would not continue as chair, and would not run in the November 2018 municipal election .

After his win, Milne nominated Mauro for vice chair, but Mauro declined the nomination. Ian Winn, Director for Howe Sound (Area F), was then elected vice chair by acclamation.

Mauro congratulated the new chair and vice chair and said: “This board has shown the ability to collaborate and move forward on many issues.”

Milne said that he sees the role of the Chair as “functional, not political,” and said he wants to have the interests of particular areas reconciled with overall regional interests.

Milne is a newcomer to the SCRD table, having only taken at seat at the beginning of November when the District of Sechelt received a second seat because its population topped 10,000 in the last census. The other Sechelt seat is currently held by Councillor Darren Inkster.

The SCRD now has five rural directors and four municipal directors (Sechelt, Gibsons and the Sechelt Indian Government District). On financial matters, a weighted vote is used, with one vote per 2,000 population. The municipalities have 10 votes (Sechelt 6 , Gibsons 3 and the SIGD 1) and the rural areas have 10 votes (2 votes each).

Geographically, the north coast (Sechelt to Egmont) now has five directors and 11 weighted votes, versus four directors and nine weighted votes for the area from Roberts Creek to Port Mellon. Donna McMahon