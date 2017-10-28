Milne to join SCRD Board

When the District of Sechelt receives a second seat at the Sunshine Coast Regional District board table in November, Mayor Bruce Milne will fill it.

At their Oct. 18 regular meeting, Sechelt council voted to appoint Milne to the second SCRD seat. The first seat will continue to rotate between other members of council. Councillor Darren Inkster is the current appointee.

“This is good news for the District of Sechelt, we hope,” said Milne.

“Our voting patterns don’t change very much. It will now be two votes out of nine on most SCRD board issues,” he said. “Our financial weighted vote will remain very similar to what it is now.”

Sechelt is receiving a second seat because their population topped 10,000 in the latest census. In addition to the five rural directors, the SCRD will now have four municipal directors representing the District of Sechelt, Town of Gibsons and the Sechelt Indian Government District (SIGD).

On financial matters such as the budget, a weighted vote is used, with each area having one vote per 2,000 population. Sechelt will have six votes, Gibsons three votes, the rural areas two votes each, and the SIGD one vote.

“We just have to find out how this is going to work, if we have two voices,” said Milne. “We’ll hope the viewpoints aren’t opposing very often. They shouldn’t be.”

Donna McMahon