As we enter the holiday season, I would like to extend warm wishes and gratitude to the community of Sechelt. On Dec. 2, the Festival of Lights event marked the official start of Christmas in Sechelt. This wonderful local tradition, like many others, would not be possible without those who contribute their time and skill to make it happen. Thank you to the many volunteers and charitable organizations that support community services and events in Sechelt. Sharing of time, resources and talents to benefit others is something that truly builds our community.

Involvement in local events is one way to serve our community. Supporting charities and helping others in need is another way to contribute. We are fortunate to live in a community that ‘gives back’ and where volunteers run a wide variety of programs and events that contribute to our quality of life. The recent outpouring of support for those in need of emergency shelter was a clear demonstration that the Sunshine Coast is a caring community. The compassion in our community is not simply a seasonal gesture, although helping others – giving to others – is, in the deepest sense, the spirit of the season. If you are able to assist a neighbor in need of help, this is a wonderful, non-monetary way to build seasonal and community spirit.

The season provides time to take pause and consider those personal relationships that contribute to our sense of community. At the District of Sechelt that means our staff. We bid farewell to two long-serving employees – Connie Jordison, communications manager (20 years) and Jane Whittleton, technical assistant in development services (17 years). It was also a year of welcoming new staff and solidifying our management team. In the spring, Andrew Yeates joined us as CAO, and Darwyn Kutney moved into the role of director of engineering and operations. This month we are pleased to welcome Julie Rogers as our new communications manager and Tracy Corbett as director of planning and development. I would also like to acknowledge Doug Stewart for his exceptional contribution to the organization as director of corporate services and finance, as well as interim director of planning and development.

I encourage all residents to keep in mind the importance of contributing to your community and doing what you can to help create the Sechelt of your dreams. On behalf of District of Sechelt staff and council, my best wishes to all for a happy and safe holiday season