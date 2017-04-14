Missile attack a crime

The missile attack on Syria by the USA was targeted to send a message to Russia and Syria for the blatant disregard for mankind and the use of deadly gas on the general public, an action that constitutes a “war crime”.

CTV News covered this action the following morning with various guests, one of whom was Peggy Mason, president of the Rideau Institute. Her comments were so anti-USA she could have been the representative for Russia at the UN.

As a major Canadian news network, CTV selected a very leftwing spokesperson that is indicative of the media approach by all three major networks. The portrayal of news events, as reported in Canada, appears to be always from a left-wing, liberal (small “l”) perspective. What has happened to objective reporting of news?

Bud Hoffman,

Sechelt