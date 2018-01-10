‘Mister Birding’ gets volunteer recognition

Long-time Coaster and volunteer, Tony Greenfield, has been awarded the prestigious Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers by the Governor General. Greenfield was nominated by the Sunshine Coast ElderCollege and the Sunshine Coast Natural History Society for the range and volume of work he has donated – over 40 years – to advance the understanding and appreciation of natural history, environmental protection and ornithology on the Sunshine Coast.

Greenfield, age 70, was a founding member of the Sunshine Coast Natural History Society in 1979 and continues to serve as president. He has also volunteered as director of the Sunshine Coast Community Forest, was a founder of BC Field Ornithologists and president of the Society for the Protection of Sargeant Bay.

Greenfield is probably best known as “Mister Birding” of the Sunshine Coast as he organizes the annual bird count and creation of a resident-gathered, 39-year scientific database. The natural history society also acts as custodian of the Sechelt Marsh which resulted in a significant increase in its resident bird population. Greenfield has been a volunteer instructor with the Sunshine Coast ElderCollege for the last 13 years leading one of its most popular courses: “Spring Birding on the Sunshine Coast.” He continues to contribute a natural history column in the Coast Reporter on a regular basis.

Greenfield’s thousands of dedicated volunteer hours have resulted in significant enhancement of bird and other wildlife habitat on the Sunshine Coast and an ensuing increase in bird population and diversity. He has been a key figure in informing and educating the public on matters of habitat preservation, ornithology and natural history.

Greenfield has lived on the Sunshine Coast since 1969. He owned and managed a tree planting company and has been involved in a professional capacity in the restoration and preservation of natural habitat in various ecosystems. Submitted