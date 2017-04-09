Sunday, 9 April 2017
Rockwood repairs get funding

Posted by: The Local Weekly April 5, 2017

On Sunday April 2, the Minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development, Peter Fassbender, and the BC Museums Association (BCMA) announced the list of successful recipient projects of the “British Columbia/ Canada 150: Celebrating B.C. Communities and their Contributions to Canada” grant.

The District of Sechelt was one of 150 communities throughout BC to receive a grant. Sechelt will receive $65,000 to repair and restore the Rockwood Lodge, a landmark heritage building in downtown Sechelt, built in 1936.

These one-time grants were awarded to organizations responsible for a museum, archive or historic place.

“Rockwood is a signature item in Sechelt’s community identity and sense of place,” noted Mayor Bruce Milne, “buildings such as Rockwood Lodge provide a tangible connection to local history.”

Repairing the building now will help ensure its long-term use as a community hub for meetings, workshops, and the annual Sunshine Coast Festival of the Written Arts.

