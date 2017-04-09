Money tap opens for water, sewer

At a presentation at the Gibsons Public Market on March 31, Pamela Goldsmith-Jones, MP for West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country announced federal and provincial funding approval for six local water and sewer infrastructure projects under the Government of Canada’s Clean Water and Waste Water Fund.

Goldsmith-Jones made the announcement with the Liberal MLA for the West Vancouver-Sea to Sky riding, rather than this riding’s elected representative, NDP MLA Nicholas Simons.

The Town of Gibsons will receive over $1 million in funding ($618,420 federal and $408,157 provincial) for its Water Infrastructure Renewal Program, and another $150,000 federal and $99,000 provincial dollars to update its Integrated Stormwater Management Program.

The District of Sechelt’s Sanitary Sewer Expansion Project will receive just under $3 million ($1,757,790 federal and $1,160,141 provincial funds).

And close to $3 million will go to projects in the Pender Harbour area: the Pender Harbour water main replacements, Canoe Road community septic field system replacement and Madeira Park’s Merrill Crescent community septic field system replacement.

These projects are part of a bilateral funding agreement between Canada and British Columbia. The federal government has committed to providing more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada’s rural and northern communities.

This funding announcement was part of a spate of pre-election funding announcements on Friday, March 31. According to Global Media, the BC government sent out 29 news releases that day, announcing over $2.33 billion in spending.

Donna McMahon