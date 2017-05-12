Money to Crime Stoppers

Friday, 12 May 2017
Posted by: The Local Weekly May 10, 2017

P 2 crimestoppers picA half-dozen RCMP officers watch while Steve Wilson of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers thanks Sechelt Mayor Bruce Milne, after Sechelt awarded the organization $1,500 in a community investment program grant. Behind them is RCMP Staff Sergeant Vishal Mathura, and the RCMP Safety Bear. Crime Stoppers is a non-profit society that receives anonymous tips about criminal activity and passes it on to police in an area that includes the Sunshine Coast. You can leave a tip at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.solvecrime.ca.  Photo submitted

