Money to Crime Stoppers

A half-dozen RCMP officers watch while Steve Wilson of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers thanks Sechelt Mayor Bruce Milne, after Sechelt awarded the organization $1,500 in a community investment program grant. Behind them is RCMP Staff Sergeant Vishal Mathura, and the RCMP Safety Bear. Crime Stoppers is a non-profit society that receives anonymous tips about criminal activity and passes it on to police in an area that includes the Sunshine Coast. You can leave a tip at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.solvecrime.ca. Photo submitted
