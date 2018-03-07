Morality of water

(Addressed to the Gibsons mayor and copied to the Local)

Could you please explain to me why I am not receiving my water from the Town of Gibsons’ 2,600,000-litre aquifer reservoir that you built in my Parkland subdivision six years ago.

You boast that the Town of Gibsons has unlimited water from the aquifer and the people of Gibsons can even wash their cars all summer. I live in Gibsons a few hundred feet from the Parkland Aquifer Reservoir that supplies water to most of Gibsons and pay the same water bill, but I am put on level 4 restrictions.

Even worse, I believe the Town of Gibsons crosses ethical and moral boundaries by taking water from my Sechelt/SCRD friends and neighbors (who are in dire straits with water shortages with no solution in sight) so you can it give to me.

As a citizen of Gibsons I am further miffed that you make such a fuss in the press when the SCRD is talking about drilling a well in the aquifer, when I believe you could simply provide the approximate 1,150 Gibsons residents in zone 3 with aquifer water from the Parkland Reservoir, freeing up about 162,863,000 litres of the SCRD Chapman Creek water for my Sechelt/SCRD friends and neighbors, probably meaning the SCRD would not need to drill into the aquifer at this time.

David Hayward,

Gibsons