More garbage

(Re: “Zero Waste store closing, the Local, Jan. 12)

With the loss of the material previously being recycled at Gibsons Recycling Depot (GRD), just watch how quickly the Sechelt dump fills up. I am so sad to hear this news.

I have been watching the few SCRD staff reports on the tonnage going to the landfill for some years, ever since the SCRD signed the contract with Multi Materials BC (MMBC) in 2013.

In the odd report, provided to the Infrastructure Services Committee, I see the tonnage to the landfill going UP while recycling tonnage going DOWN. The loss of the services provided by GRD may not have affected you just yet…but it will…big time. Remember, they are not making more landfills. With the Pender Harbour garbage now being trucked to Sechelt and the additional stuff from this end of the Coast…can you imagine how quickly the landfill will reach saturation?

The SCRD contract with MMBC is up Nov. 2017. Doesn’t it seem reasonable that the Committee and the Board have a full report on which to make timely decisions?

I had been asking for a recycling cost comparison, from before contracting with MMBC, and afterwards. Also what is the cost effect on the Sechelt landfill, and what is the life span of the landfill now?

Maybe, with more of us showing a concern on this issue, we will get action.



Vel Anderson,

Elphinstone