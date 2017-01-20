Musician plans ambitious video

Local musician and event organizer Steve Wright hopes to shoot a music video from a float during the 2017 Canada Day parade in Sechelt.

Wright, who works extensively with student musicians, brought his proposal before the District of Sechelt’s Finance, Culture and Economic Development Committee on Jan.11. Wright is a long time volunteer with the Sechelt Arts Festival, and his past projects include producing the 2011 “TEDx Sechelt” at Chatelech Secondary School.

Wright’s plan is to recruit student musicians, and capture dramatic footage of their performance via regular video cameras and drones.

“I’ve been in the parade a number of times with my students, and that was exciting but I wanted to give them more of a platform to do something really exciting,” said Wright.

“It would be great to have a really inspiring and exciting video that we all can be proud of, that the community can say this is where I live, check this out!”

Wright assured Council that he was not seeking funds, just a letter of support to show to potential funders. He also expressed his awareness of the privacy issues involved in shooting footage at a public event, and assured council that videographers would plan their shots carefully so as not to capture recognizable faces of people other than the performers.

Council also came in for some gentle teasing from Wright.

“When you look up videos on YouTube of Sechelt, one of the first things that comes up are these council meetings. Exciting as they are, it’s not exactly inspiring when someone’s like ‘hey, let’s check out Sechelt, what’s going on?’,” he said, to laughter.

“A well run government is a great enticement for people to live here,” quipped Mayor Milne.

The committee passed a recommendation to write a letter of support for the project. Donna McMahon