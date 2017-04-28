NDP promises electoral reform referendum

The BC NDP promises to hold a referendum on changing British Columbia’s voting method to a proportional system if the party forms the next provincial government.

“I’m proud to say that our party will be fighting for the ‘yes’ side, as it will make for better representation and a better democracy,” Powell River-Sunshine Coast NDP candidate Nicholas Simons told a cheering crowd during an all-candidates forum in Roberts Creek April 21.

“Democratic reform includes some form of proportional representation. It may not benefit the NDP, but it would be good for everyone,” said Simons.

Two referendums on changing the voting system have been held in recent years, in 2005 and 2009. Although support for a single transferable vote system dropped sharply in the more recent referendum, the “yes” side came within a few percentage points of reaching the 60-per-cent threshold in 2005, including a majority of voters in 77 of the province’s 79 ridings at that time. Submitted